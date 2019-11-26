Onu charges African nations on industrialization to compete globally

By Emmanuel Elebeke

African nations have been charged to industrialize in order not to be left behind in the current 4th Industrial revolution.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu gave the charge on Tuesday at the conference tagged: “Rethinking Technology Transfer for Sustainable Development and transformative change in Africa”, in Abuja.

Dr. Onu said for African countries not to lose out in the new industrial renaissance, it must increase its human and technical capacity in Science, Technology and Innovation.

‘‘With every Industrial revolution, the gap between low technology nations and highly developed nations always widens,” urging African countries to catch up and bridge the gap by according high priority to Science and Technology.

He urged all African countries to comply with the directive of the Africa Union to dedicate at least one per cent of the GDP to fund research development.

While bemoaning the fact that not a single Africa nation had attained the expectation of the African Union, Dr. Onu called for collective efforts to achieve maximum progress.

“We believe that this conference is very helpful to Nigerians and all participating countries in their efforts to acquire relevant technology for national development,” he added.

“We are looking forward to making sure that we meet the target of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)2030 to enable African countries contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and knowledge-driven programmes,” Onu added.

He urged participants at the conference to make useful recommendation that would lunch Africa to the path of greatness.

