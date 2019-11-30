Only Oba of Benin can resolve feud between Oshiomhole, Obaseki ― APC Chieftain

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Elder Macaulay Ovienria is a top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State and member of the Governing Council of the Federal University Wukari, Taraba State.

In this brief interview with GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE in Benin, he spoke on how the feud between former Governor of Edo State now National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki can be resolved, insisting that it is only the Oba of Benin, HRM Omo N’ Oba Ewuare 11 that can settle the feud between them.

Excerpt.

What do you think is the cause of the feud between the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his successor in office, Governor Godwin Obaseki?

The cause of their feud is power tussle. You know that it was Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that put Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and Obaseki appreciated this but he wants to be in charge.

The current tussle between both friends is who controls the Edo State House of Assembly, t who brings the Speaker of the House.

While Governor Obaseki wants Hon Frank Okiye, the current Speaker of the House as the Speaker, Comrade Oshiomhole said no because the House was not properly constituted.

Oshiomhole therefore, called on the governor to issue another letter of proclamation, even President Muhammadu Buhari was allegedly said to have said so.

Governors El’ Rufai of Kaduna State and Kayode Feyemi of Ekiti State met with Obaseki and Oshiomhole in Abuja urging him to issue another letter of proclamation which he refused.

That is why you have crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly with 12 members constituting the House and another 12 outside the State. Governor Obaseki felt that he will be impeached if the Speaker, Hon Frank Okiye is removed.

How do you think the feud between both friends can be resolved?

In order to resolve this matter, the Oba of Benin, HRM Omo ‘Oba Ewuare 11 must be involved because it is only him that can resolve it by calling on his sons, Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Oshiomhole who are greater respecter of the Palace together and ask them to table their grievances before him in the overall interest of the state and its development.

Omo N’ Oba Ewuare 11 has admitted during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari that the quarrel can set Edo State backwards.

I appealed to our father, the Oba of Benin to use his wisdom and call the gentlemen who are both great sons of Edo State together and resolve their grievances.

I also want to appeal to the Governor to issue another letter for the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly which is the bone of contention

How will this feud affects the chances of the APC in the 2020 governorship election in the State?

That is why I am appealing to the parties concern to settle their differences because that is the only way the APC can win the 2020 governorship election.

I want to say that Obaseki is working very hard and that he should be giving a second term in office and I want to warn all those who are putting fire in this matter to desist from it in the interest and peace in the State,

I want Comrade Oshiomhole and Governor Obaseki to seal up their reconciliation process because the 2020 election is at hand and I want to thank our father, the Oba of Benin for all that he has been doing for the state, we want peace to reign in the State.

What is your message to their followers?

The followers of both men should think of how to reunite them and stop fueling the crisis. I appeal to them to come together as one member of the same family as it was before.

Vanguard News Nigeria,