Only corrupt elites fault FG’s anti-graft war — Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), said on Wednesday that only corrupt elites see no positive difference in the current administration’s anti-graft crusade.

Sagay stated this when he led PACAC members on a solidarity visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has brought a paradigm shift in the anti-graft war.

The PACAC chief said:“When Nigerians pretend by asking what difference has his government brought in the fight against corruption, it amazes me.

“For me, it is a sign of bad faith being expressed by the elites who were the beneficiaries of corruption.

“So, they are undergoing the pains of having to earn their living rather than simply collecting unearned money, easy money that used to go round the country.

“These are people who were building edifices without a sign of employment of any sort.”

Sagay attributed much of the success story to efforts of the EFCC, which he said had surpassed other agencies in the fight against corruption.

He said the recent arrest of a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, in the United Arab Emirates was the latest in the EFCC’s achievements.

The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who reassured the PACAC of the Commission’s commitment to fighting corruption, said “this is the mandate given to us by the President.

“We want to thank Sagay and his team for coming over because I see this visit as an oversight one.

“There is no money that can force Sagay and his team to come and pass commendation on the Commission. We are proud of this gesture and we will keep taking what we are doing seriously.

“Anytime there is anything wrong, Sagay will call and shout at me by asking me to do the needful and I take correction quickly.

“And when he noticed we take correction, he will call and acknowledged.”

The EFCC chief said the Commission had enjoyed a lot of literature from PACAC which had served as a guide for its operations and assured that it would do the right thing always. (NAN)