By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in Lagos again, Friday, November 1st, when a two storey building, still under construction, suddenly collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

At press time, four out of the five trapped construction workers in the collapsed building were rescued, while the remaining worker was yet to be found.

This came barely a week after a two storey building collapsed on Makinde Street, Ojuelegba, Surulere Local Government Area of the state. No life was loss.

Also last Saturday, fire gutted a one storey building office block at number 38A Glover Road, Ikoyi. No life was also loss in the incident.

The building, according to source, caved in at about 4.pm during a heavy downpour.

Report had it that workers working on the building were trapped as the structure collapsed on them while working at the site.

Director-General, Chief Executive Officer, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident but could not confirm the casualty recorded.

He said LASEMA, men of the state Fire Service, Police and other rescue team raced to the scene of the incident on rescue mission.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the building collapsed around 4.10pm on Friday at Glover Court, Ikoyi.

“It is a two-storey building under construction. LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“In the operation at the Glover Court construction site which houses a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction. Out of the five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse, the only construction worker reportedly still trapped under rubbles of the collapsed building is 24-year-old Yomi, as all other workers have been accounted for,” Oke-Osanyintolu said at press time.

Vanguard