Ondo State records 251 auto crashes, 561 deaths from January to October ― FRSC

File: FRSC officials

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A total of 251 auto crashes claimed the lives of 561 persons between January and October this year in Ondo State.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Commander in the state Rotimi Adeleye who disclosed this in Akure said the crashes occurred along with black spots among others across the state.

Adeleye identified the black spots to include Ore junction, Ajebandele, Oke Alamojuto in Ikare, Oka, Epinmi, Owo junction, Onyearugbulem junction in Akure, Ondo road axis.

He gave the breakdown as follows ” a total of 104 crashes and 65 deaths were recorded in the first quarter, 68 crashes and 47 deaths in the second quarter while 79 accidents and 44 deaths were recorded in the third quarter.

