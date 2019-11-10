Omokore, Karimi host Yagba Critical Stakeholders to drum support for GYB/CEDO, DSSA

In a smart move to ensure massive victories for GYB/CEDO and Senator Smart Adeyemi in both the Governorship and Senatorial polls scheduled for November 16, the Asiwaju Of Isanlu, Chief Jide Omokore and the immediate past House Of Representatives member who represented Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Sunday Karimi convened a meeting of critical stakeholders at the residence of the former.

READ ALSO:

Some of the Yagba leaders in attendance are Hon. Eric Fiki, Barr. James Fabola, Hon. Asiwaju Idris and many others.

Though details of discussions at the meeting were not made known, it was said to be connected with the forthcoming Governorship and Senatorial polls on November 16.

The Stakeholders were said to have strategized on how to win Yagbaland massively for both the Governor and his running mate on one hand and Senator Smart Adeyemi on the other hand.

The meeting which started at about 9 pm on Saturday, November 9 ended at about 2:30 am on Sunday, November 10.

Chief Jide Omokore and his political structure are said to be working assiduously for the re-election of the Governor. They are also supporting Senator Smart Adeyemi both of the All Progressives Congress.

VANGUARD