Omo-Agege’s victory well deserved — Erue

By Festus Ahon

CHAIRMAN of All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State Prophet Jones Erue has described the verdict of the Appeal Court which affirmed the victory of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

The court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State had last week affirmed the election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the last general election.

Also read:

Erue in a statement said; “I want to commend the electorates and good people of Delta Central who overwhelmingly elected the icon of democracy, for having faith in the due process of law and respecting the role the judiciary play in a democratic Nation”.

He said: “With the elections and legal processes having been put to rest, I want to urge those on the other side to close ranks and unite around the Deputy President of the Senate to attract more dividends of democracy to further improve on the lives of his constituents and Nigerians in general”.

Erue assured Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of his unflinching support and unalloyed loyalty to his avowed developmental blueprints.

Vanguard