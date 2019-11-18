Omo-Agege congratulates Lyon for winning Bayelsa election

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated the Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Omo-Agege also commended the state and national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) particularly the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and other leaders who contributed immensely to the overwhelming success recorded at the polls.

He said the victory had further confirmed that the APC’s overwhelming success at the last General Election was not a fluke.

Omo-Agege also thanked the people of the state for the confidence reposed in the party and its candidate, assuring that they would not be disappointed.

While urging Lyon to always remember that the electorate expects an unreserved commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to them, the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District urged the aggrieved contestants to seek redress in court rather than resorting to violence.

He expressed happiness that the APC in Bayelsa finally broke the jinx by becoming the second state in the South-South after Edo to come under APC’s control.

He said: “With this development and the actualisation of the Next Level Agenda of the APC-led administration, it is certain that our party will clinch more states in the South-South geo-political zone in future elections.

“As I have always said, it is possible for the APC to rule in the South-South beyond Edo. And I have been proven right with the final results from Bayelsa.

“This goes to show that with determination and tenacity of purpose, we can overcome what seems insurmountable.” (NAN)

