Omo-Agege congratulates Lyon, Bello, commends Oshiomhole, Bagudu, Sylva for working hard

*** Says those not satisfied should go to Court

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates on their victory in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

In a statement, on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo- Agege congratulated the Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon and that of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello on their victory in the November 16 governorship election.

According to him, the victory has further confirmed that the APC’s overwhelming success at the last General Election was not a fluke.

Omo-Agege also commended the state and national leadership of the party, particularly the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Kaduna State governor and Chairman of the APC Campaign Council in Kogi State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Jigawa State Governor and Chairman of the APC campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship election, Abubakar Badaru and other leaders who contributed immensely to the overwhelming success recorded at the polls.

In the final election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday, it declared David Lyon of the APC winner of the gubernatorial poll, having garnered 352,552 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Duoye Diri, who scored 143,172 votes.

Announcing the results of the poll at INEC office in Lokoja on Monday, Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Umar, declared Bello reelected, having polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat his closest rival, Engineer Musa Wada of the PDP who garnered 189,704 votes.

Omo- Agege also thanked the people of both stares for the confidence reposed in the party and its candidates, assuring that they will not be disappointed.

While urging Lyon to always remember that the electorate expects an unreserved commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to them, the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District called on aggrieved contestants to seek redress in court rather than resort to violence.

He expressed happiness for the APC in Bayelsa State for finally breaking the jinx by becoming the second state in the South-South after Edo to come under APC’s control.

“With this development and the actualisation of the Next Level Agenda of the APC-led administration, it is certain that our party will clinch more states in the South-South geo-political zone in future elections.

“As I have always said, it is possible for the APC to rule in the South-South beyond Edo State. And I have been proven right with the final results from Bayelsa State. T his goes to show that with determination and tenacity of purpose, we can overcome what seems insurmountable.

“I, once again, congratulate David Lyon, the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.”

While thanking the people of the state for reelecting the governor for the second term, Senator Omo-Agege called on Governor Bello to deliver more dividends of democracy to the electorate by surpassing his first-term achievements.

“I urge the governor to be magnanimous in victory by carrying all stakeholders in the state along,” he said. The lawmaker also tasked contenders not satisfied with the outcome of the election to seek redress in a law court.