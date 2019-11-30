Olojun Festival Foundation redeems pledges to queens after 3 years

In a bid to continually sustain the ideals of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), the platform has redeemed the many pledges it made to 18 winners of its pageants.

Speaking during a formal presentation of cash prizes to the queens at Olokun Festival Foundation’s office in Ikeja, Lagos, Director of Communication and Ambassador Muyiwa Oshinaike said the leadership of OFF decided to redeem its pledge in cash, because the winners deserved to be celebrated.

READ ALSO:

He added that the gesture of kindness extended to past winners of the annual fiesta serves as rewards for their painstaking efforts and steadfastness, which goes a long way in fulfilling the promise made over the years.

“Until now that the situation in the country has affected all facets of our national lives, OFF had been fulfilling its promises. In the past, we have honoured the winners with various gifts, including cars and other valuable items. Many of them had, through the Foundation, won international recognitions. But unfortunately, we are unable to fulfill our promises to them since the last three years. Besides, let me clarify the fact that even during those ‘trying periods’, we have maintained our standard. The beauty pageant, rather than losing its original value and contents, has grown tremendously because we strictly adhered to the ideals and structure of the Foundation and past winners can attest to this fact,”he stated.

The 2019 Miss Olokun, Adeosun Abidemi, spoke on behalf of her colleagues. She said OFF has, through the beauty pageants, shot them into the limelight, stressing that many of the past winners of the pageants have been nominated as models for other international events.