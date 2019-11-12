Breaking News
Translate

Old Mutual appoints new MD to head general insurance business

On 4:09 amIn Insurance and Youby

Insurance, IICC

By Cynthia Alo

Old Mutual Limited, OML, has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director, Mr. Olalekan Oyinlade, for its general insurance business in Nigeria.

Oyinlade joined the company from Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, where he was an Executive Director, Operations responsible for the overall business development and technical operations of the firm.

Nigeria accounts for 52% of WAICA Re premium — Chairman(Opens in a new browser tab)

He has had 22 years of cognate experience in various insurance roles including Chief Underwriter, Reinsurance Manager, among others. He specializes in direct and treaty reinsurance, underwriting, commercial claims handling, as well as extensive client and brokers’ relationship management.

Oyinlade, who is a graduate of the University of Lagos , UNILAG, started his professional career with Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc where he acquired considerable experience in general business underwriting and reinsurance Operations.

He joined AXA Mansard Insurance Plc in February 2004 and left in 2017 as Chief Underwriting Officer with additional responsibility for the company’s distribution activities in the public and infrastructure sectors and management of the life and savings portfolio.

MSMEs clinic supporting ease of doing business in Nigeria- FG(Opens in a new browser tab)

He is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, ACIIN, and Council of Registered Insurance Brokers of Nigeria, ACIB, as well as a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (CII).

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.