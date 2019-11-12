Old Mutual appoints new MD to head general insurance business

By Cynthia Alo

Old Mutual Limited, OML, has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director, Mr. Olalekan Oyinlade, for its general insurance business in Nigeria.

Oyinlade joined the company from Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, where he was an Executive Director, Operations responsible for the overall business development and technical operations of the firm.

He has had 22 years of cognate experience in various insurance roles including Chief Underwriter, Reinsurance Manager, among others. He specializes in direct and treaty reinsurance, underwriting, commercial claims handling, as well as extensive client and brokers’ relationship management.

Oyinlade, who is a graduate of the University of Lagos , UNILAG, started his professional career with Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc where he acquired considerable experience in general business underwriting and reinsurance Operations.

He joined AXA Mansard Insurance Plc in February 2004 and left in 2017 as Chief Underwriting Officer with additional responsibility for the company’s distribution activities in the public and infrastructure sectors and management of the life and savings portfolio.

He is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, ACIIN, and Council of Registered Insurance Brokers of Nigeria, ACIB, as well as a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (CII).

Vanguard