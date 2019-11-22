Old girls celebrate 140-yr-old Methodist High

By Agbonkhese Oboh

For a week, beginning from Monday, October 21, the old students of Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, celebrated the 140th anniversary of their alma mater, with a vow to build the multi-million naira block of classrooms in place of the old and faulty structure they pulled down in April.

According to the President, Methodist Girls High School Old Student Association, MGHSOGA, Mrs. Yomi Afolabi, “we need to rebuild this as part of giving back to the society. Whatever funds we raised during the week-long activities to mark the school’s 140th anniversary, will go into the building project.”

The seven-day activities were holy communion service and float held; prize giving, lecture and launching of anniversary magazine; students’ activities and cultural day; inter-house sports compe-tition; back-at- school and commissioning of projects; novelty match: old girls vs. female parents and male staff vs. male parents, rounded off with anniversary thanksgiving and fund-raising luncheon.

The old girls equally powered Ayo Jaiyesinmi-directed play, Itan, at the National Theatre, Iganmu, with the director saying “whatever the generation is, we have our strength and weak-nesses. But together, we downplay the weaknesses and allow our strength to prevail.”

Corroborating her point, Chairman, Planning Committee, MGHSOGA, Mrs. Amisu, said: “Allowing our strength to prevail is what we need for our nation right now, irrespective of our religion or tribe.”

Speaking on what the school is doing differently to restore the standard of education, the Principal, Dame Yemisi Idowu, pointed out that at MGHS, “we try to inculcate the God factor and discipline.”

Vanguard