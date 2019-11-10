Reverend William Okoye of All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), on Saturday in Abuja, launched William and Helen Heritage Foundation (WHHF), in honour of his late wife, Evangelist Titilayo Okoye.

Rev. Okoye, the General Overseer of the church, urged Nigerians to draw great lessons from the exemplary life of steadfastness, value and service lived by his late wife.

He said the Okoye Foundation is a faith-based and aimed at transforming lives, assist orphans and the less privileged people in the society and focus on driving godly values.

The cleric said that the Foundation, which is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), will also serve as a memorial to late Evangelist Helen Okoye and act as a tool of influence to the body of our Lord Jesus Christ.

According to the former Aso Rock Chaplain to two former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, the Foundation would support evangelism, bring lost souls to the saving knowledge of Christ.

”It would also assist those affected by natural disasters and improve quality of healthcare, education and provide employment above all, it will give hope to the hopeless,” he said.

His Grace, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, Primate of all Nigeria, said that the Foundation came at the time the country needed it the most.

Okoh explained that the country was in great need of values, integrity and to train young people to have value for both themselves and for others.

He, however, urged them to work hard and nurture the Foundation to achieve its goal of promoting values, setting good examples and rebuilding the nation in its space.

Dr Paul Enenche, the founding and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast, declaring that “God, who brought us from yesterday into our today, will take us from our today into a tomorrow of answered prayers.”

Enenche said that Nigerians must live their lives with eternity in view since death was inevitable, saying we must live a life of value and integrity as late Evangelist Titilayo Okoye lived.

