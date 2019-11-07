Okowa hails Osahon Enabulele on his election as CMA President

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Dr. Osahon Enabulele on his election as President of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA).

A Consultant Surgeon and Associate Professor at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Enabulele is a former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and was elected on Monday at the 25th CMA Triennial Conference in Abuja.

He was inaugurated on Tuesday, the second day of the conference.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday in Asaba, felicitated with Enabulele for becoming the first Nigerian to be elected President of CMA.

He noted that Enabulele distinguished himself when he served as President of NMA from 2012 to 2014 where he introduced reforms in the health sector, including his sterling contributions to the enactment of the National Health Act in 2014.

He urged the new president of CMA to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new task.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, on your election and successful inauguration as the 25th President of the Commonwealth Medical Association.

“It is a thing of joy to note that you made Nigerians proud by emerging victorious as the first Nigeria to lead doctors in the Commonwealth nations.

“While I congratulate you on this feat, let me remind you that the task ahead is onerous and you must bring your wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of your duties as president of the association.

“I therefore charge you to remain committed as you lead the CMA to promote digital health initiative, quality assurance and implemention of the Safe Hospital Initiative,” the governor stated.

Dr Enabulele is a member of the Executive Committee of the World Medical Association (WMA).