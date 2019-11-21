Okowa Believers felicitate with Esquire at 60

The Okowa Believers, a social-political group in Delta State has felicitated with former political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon Omimi Esquire on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a patriot who is loved by his people.

The group in a goodwill message signed by Mr. Tunde Fregene noted that “Hon. Esquire has been diligent and steadfast in serving his people in Warri South Local Government Area and the state at large.

“Life is the greatest gift from God; as such, it is pleasing to know that yours has been a blessing to many and a force in the development impetus of our State.

“You have been diligent and steadfast in serving your people at different levels; from local government to the state level which has earned the love and appreciation of your people” he added.