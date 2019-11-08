Okebukola urges parents to enforce reading culture in wards

…make case for education funding

By Chris Onuoha

Former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission NUC and staff of Lagos State University, Professor Peter Okebukola, has called on parents in the country to redirect attention on their under-age kids’ reading ability to stimulate a new reading culture.

Okebukola who lamented on the dearth of reading culture and its effect on students in the country said that when children at the age of 5 years old are encouraged to be avid readers, the impact will go a long way to imbibe the reading culture in them.

He made the statement yesterday in Lagos while reviewing a book; “Dare To Be”, an autobiography of the former educational administrator at Corona Schools Trust Council, Roemichs International Schools and Bridge House College, Lagos, Carmen Latty.

Prof. Okebukola also made a case for the funding of the education sector in the country by the government with a view to getting the best from researchers in the Universities who would bring brilliant innovations to advance technology for future. He also noted that a recent research has indicated that about 62% of students in Lagos State alone are having mobile phones and therefore call on students to take advantage of it and use it meaningfully in electronic studies, refrain from engaging in unproductive acts and watching of pornography.

Okebukola lamented the state of laboratories in some of our universities which lack necessary equipment that would help researchers perform better, adding that these are great obstacles hindering researchers to be very effective, despite the fact that they are greatly talented. He, however, noted that despite the challenges, some Universities in the country are trying in some other areas of study that would inspire students.

Some of the prominent personalities at the event include the former Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan; Former Lagos first Lady, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Dr. Osita Aniemeka, Dr. Alimi Abdulrazaq chairman Bridge House College Lagos and his wife Foluke Abdulrazaq among others.

