Oil firms must undertake environmental mitigation, FG insists

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government has insisted that oil and gas companies operating in the country must mitigate the impact of their activities in their various areas of operation and should continue to partner with their host communities in the area of development.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, 2019 National Quiz Competition, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated that it had become crucial that oil and gas companies build a sustainable and harmonious relationship with their host communities, as this is critical to increased crude oil production.

He said: “In the oil and gas industry, giving back to the communities is imperative to get the support of the local community and guarantee smooth exploration and production activities.

“Giving the degradation of the environment usually occasioned by exploration and production activities in the oil and gas industries, oil and gas companies across the country are duty-bound to alleviate the impact of the exploitation on their respective communities.

“I note the various Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, activities being undertaken by many other companies across the Niger Delta. My position, however, is that their respective efforts can never be too much in order to bring relief to the people.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, stated that Nigeria was in dire need of scientists and technicians that would help the country find solutions to its unique challenges.

He noted that these experts would be expected to churn out innovative solutions and drive Nigeria’s quest towards industrialization and global competitiveness.

He said, “As the world moves ever increasingly into the period of the fourth industrial revolution, we in emerging economies would need scientists and technicians who can think outside of the box in the quest to find solutions to our unique challenges.

Vanguard