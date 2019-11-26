Ohihoin inducted as Fellow of UK Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

A Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Aigbe Gregory Ohihoin has became the first Nigerian medical doctor to be inducted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom, UK.

He achieved this status after his success at the accelerated fellowship exams for award drafting held in March of 2019.

The Chartered Institute was founded in March 1915 and accorded a royal charter in 1979.

The Institute is designed to raise the status of Arbitration to the dignity of a distinct and recognised position as one of the learned professions.

The institute promotes and facilitates worldwide the determination of disputes by arbitration and alternative means of private dispute resolution other than resolution by the court among others.

Vanguard