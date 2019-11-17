Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council celebrates zik’s posthumous birthday

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has yesterday celebrated the posthumous birthday of late Nnamdi Azikiwe at Seventh Day Adventist Church Umuahia Township, Abia State.

In his speech, Dim Uche Okwukwu, the Secretary General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, described the Great Zik of Africa as one of the greatest servants of Africa and Nigeria.

He said that Zik, Ahmadu Bello (Sardauna) and Obafemi Awolowo, were the founding fathers of Nigeria, noting that Nigerians should emulate him.

Okwukwu commended the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for finding it worthwhile to declare Monday 18th November public holiday in honor of Zik.

He equally lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for commissioning the Zik mausoleum and conference center in Onitsha.

Okwukwu urged Buhari to fulfill all he promised Igbo during his 2015/2019 Presidential campaign. He lauded Governor Okezie ikpeazu of Imo state, for securing his Appeal Court Victory on Zik of Africa’s posthumous birthday, nurturing the belief that Ikpeazu would be the future of Igbo.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, the group noted that with Zik’s believe for one Nigeria, Nigerians across-the-board should rethink and support the Nigerian President of Igbo stock in 2023.

The group said, “Since the North had uninterrupted eight years term by 2023 through President Muhammadu Buhari who represents the interest of Great Sardauna, Ahmadu Bello as one of the nation’s founding fathers from Northern Nigeria.

“Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo had uninterrupted Eight years tenure (1999-2007) represented the interest of Great Obafemi Awolowo as one of the nation’s founding fathers from Western Nigeria.

“As one of the nation’s founding fathers, Azikiwe captured the Nation’s attention when in 1937, he arrived Nigeria with an electrifying personality, a bundle of talents and on 22nd November 1937, he published the maiden edition of his popular newspaper, ‘The West African Pilot’ which played a prominent role for the realisation of our Independence in 1960, Nigeria should as a mark of honor, collectively allow a new Zik of Africa to emerge as a Nigerian President of Igbo stock 2023,in honour of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.”

Vanguard