Ohanaeze celebrates Ojukwu’s posthumous birthday

…Says will sanction any Igbo who speaks ill of 2023 Igbo presidency

… Urges Igbo leaders to save APGA from political extinction

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Monday celebrated the 86th posthumous birthday of the late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The event which took place at Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia, Abia State, was lubricated with prayers and short speeches as manifold number of people thronged in to celebrate the late Igbo giant.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, the group said they were comfortable celebrating Ojukwu, whose life they said was bravery and courageous, noting that it was the best way to immortalize his ideas for a better society for all Nigerians.

The group therefore, urged Igbo to use Ojukwu’s 86th birthday to close ranks and show commitment towards actualizing the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project.

Ohanaeze noted that in 2003 and 2007 Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu contested for the President of Nigeria under APGA to demonstrate that every Igbo man can aspire to be the President of Nigeria.

Read parts of the statement below: “We use this occasion to ban any Igbo elder or statesman from speaking in public against the actualization of a Nigerian President of Igbo stock in 2023.

“Though there is freedom of speech and expression, but any anti Igbo Presidency Project comment credited to any Igbo elder will attract heavy sanction. “We cannot accommodate saboteurs amongst us.

“We commend Her Excellency, Ambassador Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, the Jewel of Igbo nation. We urge her to continue to flourish and shine as light of the Ojukwus.

“Igbo leaders should reposition APGA, or the party will go into extinction after 2021. The soul of the party has been infested with accusations of corrupt practices and original ideas had departed from the Party.

“We believe that there should be total cleansing and sanitation in the Party to get rid of bad eggs for a fresh breath, if not, the party may not survive it after 2012.

Vanguard