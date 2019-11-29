Ogun to de-worm 839,273 school children — Gov Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said that plans are on to de-worm about 900,000 school children in the on-going health awareness programme across 10 local government areas in the state.

Governor Abiodun has, therefore, called on parents and guardians to work harmoniously with the health workers who are saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the ongoing school-based de-worming exercise across the selected 10 local government areas.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde in Abeokuta, the governor said the exercise is an opportunity for the children to get rid of worms that may have adverse health effects and make them susceptible to skin and respiratory infections.

Dr. Ayinde further revealed that a total of 839, 273 children is targeted during the exercise across 4,900 schools in the designated 10 local government areas.

The second round of the exercise for children between ages 5 and 14, commenced last Friday and will end on November 24.

The designated Local Government Areas are: Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ifo, Odeda, Yewa North, Yewa South, Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu North and Ogun Waterside respectively.

He said contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the exercise is meant to enhance the children’s health and help guard against untoward health conditions that may result in absenteeism from school.

Ayinde commended the present administration in the state for the timely school-based deworming of children, the Permanent Secretary admonished parents, guardians and all stakeholders to allow their children and wards to participate in the exercise.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Neglected Tropical Diseases, Dr. Islamiyat Soneye, thanked the parents for their enthusiasm towards the school-based deworming exercise, urging them to encourage their friends to take part in the exercise to avoid infecting others.

Dr. Soneye noted that parents should endeavour to deworm their kids in another three months to keep them healthy.

While monitoring the exercise in Odeda Local Government area, the Medical Officer of Health in charge of the area, Dr. Olusan Oluwaseun, noted that the turn-out was impressive, just as he assured that all schools within the area will be touched without leaving any out of the programme.

Dr. Olusan appreciated the teachers for their support which has made the task easy to carry-out, pointing out that children who are yet to be dewormed will be attended to in the coming days.

