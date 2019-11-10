By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

As part of efforts to revamp the education sector in Ogun State, the state government has commenced recruitment of 1,500 teachers to fill existing vacancies in public schools.

About 29,000 applicants applied for the job which closed on Saturday. The recruitment would be completed before the end of the year.

A statement by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that the State Government has started analysing the profiles of the would-be teachers.

The statement further stated that the first stage of the recruitment process had been completed last night.

“Qualified candidates will be notified this week through Short Message Service (SMS) on the phone numbers submitted via the job portal, jobs.ogunstate.gov.ng.

Candidates seeking for the job applied through the state job portal which was opened from 27th October to 8th November 2019.

Candidates who applied for SUBEB jobs in the state applied with Labour ID card which is generated by applying online.

The office of the Special Advisers to State Governor on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation and the Education (Primary, Secondary and Vocational Skills) have started matching those on the database and linking them with the SUBEB requirements.

The decision to recruit more teachers, the statement said, became necessary for the overall repositioning and betterment of the sector.

It would be recalled that the State Government declared a state of emergency on the education sector and plans were made to rehabilitate schools that were in a very sorry state.

Government’s commitment to providing conducive environments for teaching and learning, had also made the state government embark on renovation and reconstruction of schools across the 236 wards in the State.

As at the weekend a total number of 90 schools have been fixed.

“Some were outrightly rebuilt while many were renovated with roofs and furniture provided to give the schools environment befitting status”, Somorin further said.

These schools are evenly distributed among the three senatorial districts.

Gov Abiodun said the teachers should by these gestures be encouraged to promote good reading habits amongst their students through healthy competitions, which he noted would help students’ students performance in external exams, diction and in essay writing.

The statement added that Principals and Head Teachers in Public Primary and Secondary Schools who have all been paid running costs should use the money judiciously to justify its purpose.

He further advised school administrators to channel more energy and resources to the teaching of Mathematics and English language in schools, saying, failure in these subjects would mean the inability of students to gain admissions into higher institutions.

He also encouraged teachers to work harder and be more diligent in discharging their duties, adding that they to get their priorities right and show a good example by being punctual and well dressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.