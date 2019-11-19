James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The new Police Commissioner in Ogun State Edgal Imohimi, on Tuesday, disclosed that he will focus on community policing and embark on safety partnerships to combat crimes to an in the state.

Edgar also announced that a ‘Citizen Complaint Hot Centre’ has been set up at the police headquarters, where people can report misconduct by policemen to the authority.

The CP, who said this during a press briefing held at the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta. emphasised that without the support of the people, fighting crime would not be successful, stressing that police needed to regain trust and confidence of the populace via what he described as “transparent and credible policing”.

He explained that the Hot Centre, which will be operational for 24 hours and has ten dedicated telephone lines, will serve as a platform for the public to report misdemeanors by police personnel.

The ten dedicated hotlines for the Citizens Complaint Hot Centre included: 07081970735, 07083817391, 08189009113, 08164684395, 08058701189, 08058701143, 08060148672, 07080154562, 08064741658 and 08064071875.

The Commissioner of Police vowed that disciplinary actions will be taken against any erring police officer whose conducts are inimical to the achievement of community policing in Ogun.

Edgar said, “My own philosophy of policing is community policing and safety partnership. Police must not lose the trust and confidence of the populace. This is why I felt that we must have a platform through which police misconduct can be reported by the people and we have set up what we call Citizens Complainants Hot Centre. This center has ten dedicated telephone lines, which will be operational for 24 hours.

“The purpose of this is to identify policemen and officers who don’t want to key into a safety partnership. We need to create a society where crimes are brought to a tolerable level; this can only be made possible through a community-driven security network. And I want to make it clear that actions will be taken against erring police officer whose conducts contravene our philosophy of community policing”.

He, however, bemoaned inadequate police visibility in the state, particularly in the Abeokuta metropolis, promising he would ensure more police presence across the state.

Edgar, who disclosed that he would soon embark on town hall meetings with communities in the states with a view to foster police-community relations, said he has directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the state to increase police pin down points in their respective areas and divisions.

