Ogun Corps members tasked not to rely on degree certificate alone

The state coordinator of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Dr Belinda Faniyi has urged Corp members not to depend solely on their certificate, but seek ways of adding values to it.

Faniyi who spoke during the swearing-in of Batch 18c stream one corp member said: Only a certification without skills acquisition would take graduates to nowhere.

She said: “A good number of graduates are churned out every year thereby thicking the population of the unemployed. She added that only graduates who have extra to offer that the general certification get employment.

”The labour market is saturated that there is hardly any job and the federal and state government cannot continue to absorb all of them,” she said.

Faniyi said: ”One of the ways out of joblessness is acquiring of skills acquisition after graduation. Graduates with certification perform better while learning a trade than people without any formal education. ”Many people who make it today in the world are entrepreneurs.

”The Federal Government has thought over this when it introduced the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development (SAED) for corp members.

“We have three hectares of land for SAED. There we have fish ponds for training of corp members who want to go for fishery.

”The NYSC Ogun also has a place for corp members who are interested in branding, packaging and roast fish.

“For those interested in agriculture, we are collaborating with Federal University of Agriculture, Ogun state, and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Ogun state.

”We also want to plant plantain suckers, tomatoes, pepper, vegetables. And this will serve as training to Corp members who want to go into farming.

”Besides, we have trainers in the area of cosmetology, fashion designing and cake baking.”

Also speaking, Special Adviser on Youth Development and Job Creation, Honourable Lekan Olude who represented the governor said: ”We have a goal to provide hundreds of thousands of opportunities.

”In the past four months, the government has rolled out slots for ten thousand farmers.

On the job portal, we have companies from the state and Lagos are looking to recruit.

“Ogun state is opened to anyone from any part of the country. We do not segregate or discriminate and we equip the Corp members to have competent skills”

