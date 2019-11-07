Ogha thumbs up Justice Ministry on improved IGR

BY Onozure Dania

Ogun State Ministry of Justice has been commended for the 50 percent increase on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), compared to what was projected in the budget for the year.

Chairman, House Committee on monitoring and performance for the 2019 budget, Mr. Solomon Osho, with other members gave the commendation at the oversight function, held at the Conference room of the Ministry in Abeokuta.

Osho lauded the level of achievement within a period of six months, stating that the Ministry had been able to acquire 63.5 percent of its earnings, just within a short period of time.

Earlier, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Yetunde Oresanya, said the present administration had been supportive since its inception, which she noted had aided the Ministry’s feat.

She however, disclosed that, for better productivity, the Ministry needs more office space with furniture, internet facilities, library equipment and provision of more vehicles to ease mobility.

“Although the state government had made some arrangement in terms of mobility, there would be need for provision of more vehicles based on the consideration that the Ministry travels to all judicial districts across the state on regular basis,” she said.

In his remark, Director, Public Prosecution Department, Mr. Yemi Adewole, pointed out that, aside material resources, there was also the need for more lawyers and secretariat administrative staff, noting that the volume of criminal matters grow as the population increases.

Vanguard