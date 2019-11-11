Off-grid generation to dominate talks at Future Energy conference

The Organisers of the 16th edition of Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition said that Off-grid generation discussions will dominate this year’s conference.

The programme billed for tomorrow according to the organisers, would feature over 70 leading global and local technology and services providers for the power and energy industry, including country pavilions from South Africa and India exhibiting at the conference.

Speaking during a press conference, Future Energy Nigeria’s business development director Ade Yesufu, said: “There is a strong focus on bridging the country’s energy access gap, the role of off-grid generation projects as well as discussions on the NERC initiative to franchise the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Power, under the leadership of Engr. Sale Mammal has officially endorsed the 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event while the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is an official supporting association of the event.”

“It was humbling meeting with the Minister of Power, in Abuja, a distinguished yet warm person, a true gentleman.

“I was particularly encouraged that the Power Ministry reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to revive the power sector.”

The Future Energy Nigeria organisers are also proud to be partnering with the Nigeria Electricity Hub to ensure the conference tackles the most pressing challenges and that the discussions continue on their monthly Nextier Power Dialogue. The Nigeria Electricity Hub will compile the post event report to communicate the findings and encourage that actions be implemented.

Leading industry partners and suppliers SkipperSeil, Jubaili Bros and Greenville LNG are confirmed, returning main, gold and silver sponsors respectively.

Vanguard