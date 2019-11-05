OD woods pays courtesy visit to Benue state governors wife

By Rita Chioma

The Made in Benue (MIB) idea was birthed in 2016 by Woodhouse Entertainment under the leadership of one of Benue’s finest exports in the Entertainment Industry, Ikon Orduen Andrew A.K.A OD. Woods.

The MADE IN BENUE brand is a social networking event focused on promoting the rich cultural heritage of Benue, entertaining and celebrating the creativity and achievements of Benue people, while encouraging talent, hardwork, love and unity in Benue state.

Every 27th of December, Woodhouse Entertainment has put together the MIB all white party in the state capital, Makurdi, bringing international artistes and Benue artistes together on stage. This platform provides the opportunity for Benue talents to showcase their crafts in music, designing, dance, comedy, painting, etc. The MADE IN BENUE event also puts out merchandise such as T-shirts and snap back (hats) carrying emblems of all the tribes in Benue state and the different colors that represent the beautiful motherland, Benue.

In addition to the beautiful ideas that already make the MIB events unforgettable to everyone that has been part of it, Woodhouse entertainment will launch its first magazine, THE MADE IN BENUE MAGAZINE this year. It serves as a guide through all the hotspots, business ventures, entrepreneurs sections and celebrity profiles for consumers who need to know what the going ons in Benue State are.

The MIB website is also launched and spotlight alongside to further buttress Benue State and its diversity in cultural norms and lifestyle.

The management of WOODHOUSE Entertainment in company of the organizing body of MADE IN BENUE ALL WHITE PARTY paid a courtesy visit to the WIFE OF THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF BENUE STATE, Dr (Mrs) Erdoo Eunice Ortom to officially brief her and get her endorsement for this year’s event which comes up on the 27th of December 2019 at City Bay Events Center Makurdi, Benue State.

The team led by Orduen Andrew Ikon aka OD WOODS; a music export from Benue State stated that this year’s edition like previous editions spotlights the vast natural resources and talents of Benue State through this medium as they strive to showcase the Benue brand to the rest of the world.

He further stated that the event will feature the unveiling of the MADE IN BENUE website which features everything you need to know about Benue and its people in various fields. The MIB Magazine will also be unveiled at this year’s event which will further spotlight business, hotspots, personalities and tourist spots in Benue.

The Wife of the Executive Governor of Benue State expressed her delight and welcomed this noble idea that further strives to bring to the global stage everything that happens in Benue. As an advocate and activist for youth empowerment programs she promised her full support in making the MIB vision a success and encouraged the team to never relent in pursuing this vision to unite Benue through this medium.

Other members of the delegation included the Event Manager (Spitz Josef Igomu), Brand Marketing Director (Jessica Ikon Tor Jande), Director Logistics & Planning (Vafa Anyamkegh) and other members.

Vanguard