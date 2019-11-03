OCTOBER 1: Nigerians storm New York for colourful parade

By Victoria Ojeme who was in the US

Last month, Nigerians in the United States (US) hosted events culminating in a parade and carnival in New York City to mark the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.

For more than 30 years, Nigerians have travelled from the US to attend the parade in New York to celebrate the independence anniversary.

Some of the biggest names in Afrobeat and reggae performed at the parade and the after-parties.

Among the biggest celebrations in New York, the event is organised by the Organization for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) and the Nigerian Independence Day Committee, a coalition of Nigerian cultural, religious, professional, business and civic groups committed to preserving and celebrating Nigeria’s rich history and culture.

A key characteristic of the annual event is the sense of community and celebration engendered by the anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence from the United Kingdom (UK) on October 1, 1960.

It is a public and freely accessed social gathering involving a variety of media such as arts and craft, performances and demonstrations.

Now in its 28th year, the celebration is now a mainstay, contributing to the rich and diverse culture of New York.

Activities started on Tuesday, October 1 and climaxed on Saturday, October 5 with a parade and carnival which showcased Nigeria’s unique culture. Since its founding in 1991, the NYC Nigerian Independence Day celebration has become the largest observance of Nigeria’s independence outside of Nigeria.

Beyond the independent anniversary, the event is an annual cultural celebration of creative fashion, music and fun where attendees of all ages wear their favourite cultural attires and dance, sing and celebrate the night away.

Nigerian DJs were on-hand spinning popular Nigerian and afrobeat hits.

The New York authorities provided an enabling environment for Nigerians and citizens from other parts of the world to carry out a colourful parade, which started on 54th Street and terminated at Nigerian House at Kudirat Abiola Corner on 44th Street.

The parade was led by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prof. Tijjani Mohammed-Bande, Nigeria’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Samson Itegboje, Consul-General, Ben Okoyen and the Nigerian Defence Adviser, Brig Ismiala Isa, among others.

Among those who joined Nigerians to mark the day were a brass band from the Caribbean, a float by Ghanaians resident in the US as well as Nigerian professionals including officers from the US Correctional Department, Nigerian Nurses Association and church groups of different denominations, who all did a march past.

Popular Nigeria female artiste, Teni, later entertained the crowd with a live performance.

Known as the largest celebration of Nigeria not happening in the homeland, this year’s Nigerian Independence Day Parade celebrated the very best of Nigeria’s food, culture, music and people.

Indeed, such events staged outside of Nigeria portend lots of good for the image of Nigeria to the outside world. Governments around the world are increasingly using festivals and special events such as this as a platform for industry and economic development, and event-related expenditure is justified in terms of the economic impacts that the festival or event brings to their host countries or regions.

It is generally accepted that festivals constitute some form of representation about the society in which they occur and that a festival, as a cultural artwork, is able to comment on the power relations of the society.

The Nigerian Annual Parade in New York not only encourages citizens to participate in the creation and maintenance of the activities as a part of the shared life of a community, but they also facilitate the development of social capital and the unity of Nigeria.