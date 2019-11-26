With the completion of the first phase of the remodeling project at the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly Benin Technical College, the new structures and improved, rigorous academic activities are building fresh enthusiasm for learning among the students, who now learn in a conducive environment.

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said academic activities have resumed in earnest, as the two new state-of-the-art classroom blocks now host the new intakes in the school.

He said students in the college are excited to learn in a conducive environment equipped with top-of-the-range laboratories, libraries, and workshops, adding that the modern library at school has up-to-date books and a full complement of Information Communication Technology (ICT) gadgets.

Osagie noted that ongoing work at the second phase of the project would include the refurbishment of the nine existing steel frame buildings built-in 1973, adding that a production cluster comprising workspaces accessible to local tradesmen will soon be operational, which would make the facility a hub for job creation and skills development in the state.

The governor’s aide added that key infrastructure interventions in the college include a dedicated 33kv line from the Benin North electrical substation, which draws power from the NIPP Ihonvbor/Azura Power complex and a 45mbps fiber optic cable serving the college.

He said over 100 newly recruited teachers who have been inducted will drive ongoing reforms in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sub-sector in the state, with plans to train more teachers to improve learning outcomes.

Osagie added that the structures being constructed at the GSTC will be replicated in Government Science and Technical College, Irrua, and while former St. Kizito Secondary, Egwuaholor, has been converted to a technical school.

He said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will continue to ensure more youths in the state are exposed to world-standard training in technical vocations, which will make them globally competitive with their peers in other parts of the world.

vanguard