Obaseki’s convoy attack: Obaseki broke protocol, says Afegbua

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner for Information and Communication, Prince Kassim Afegbua described the scenario as absurd and believed that Governor Godwin Obaseki broke protocol.

He said “I did not attend the event, so I cannot give you an eye witness account, but the entire scenario is absurd and morally reprehensible.

“From what I have read in the news, including amateur video footages, it was obvious that certain protocols were broken.

“First, a convocation ceremony of a university is not a campaign rally for any political party, Governor or Deputy Governor. An Ivory Tower is an environment of discipline and orderliness, not a battleground for political gangsterism.

“Secondly, we all know that there is love lost between the governor and the National Chairman of APC.

“Otherwise, from day one, all the dignitaries ought to have assembled in Comrade Oshiomhole’s house, from where they would have collectively moved to the University’s convocation hall to carry out the day’s assignment.

“But what I found confounding was to see the Deputy Governor of the state in several videos amongst a huge crowd as though they were carrying out a campaign.

“Another was seeing him on top of motorbike amid other Okada riders headed towards the university.

“That did not portray discipline, leadership and quintessence which such high office requires.

“I am sure it was a response to that unexpected crowd as though there was a rally, that the Iyamho youths also responded to, bearing in mind the love lost between the principal actors in the state. We must avoid playing politics with everything.

“I love the maturity of the statement of the APC National Chairman, where he apologised to the Governor, the Oba of Lagos and other dignitaries who were so treated.

“That is the hallmark of humility on the part of the APC Chairman, no matter that there had been cold war between the Governor and himself.

“Let me make a call to all the major actors in Edo political leadership. We are tired of Edo being in the news for the wrong reasons. The state is becoming heavily militarised and radicalised.

“It is not a good omen for a state that has suffered tremendous neglect in terms of infrastructure. Our roads are bad and the quality of.life is becoming lower and lower.

The government and the National Chairman of APC should devote their energies towards helping the state to redeem its present infrastructural decay”

The state publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chris Nehikhare said the party would soon come out with its position on what is happening in the State.

Vanguard Nigeria News