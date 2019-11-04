Obaseki’s convoy attack: Edo deputy governor denies sponsoring thugs

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

Edo state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has denied sponsoring thugs to Iyamho that resulted in the attack of the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki during the maiden convocation of Edo University, Iyamho.

Reacting to a press briefing in Abuja where the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole alleged that the suspected thugs were sponsored by the state government, Shaibu in a stament issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana said Oshiomhole may have been embarrassed by the popularity of Obaseki in his domain.

Part of the statement reads; “Recall that on Sunday, Oshiomhole insisted that the Deputy Governor mobilized over 200 commercial motorcycle riders (Okada riders) and thugs to the venue of the convocation of the Edo University, Iyamho to embarrass him and his guests.



“Oshiomhole said the whole essence of the attack on him was to create an impression that he was no longer popular at home.



“The accusation by itself is contradicting in the sense that it alluded to the rising reception that greeted the Governor by the youths of Etsako West on his arrival in Iyamho, the previous day on Friday, 1st November, 2019.



“It was a joyous reception, no violence nor negative incident occurred on that day as the youths were only on ground to show solidarity with the government of Godwin Obaseki.



“Incidentally, the Deputy Governor was nowhere near Iyamho on that Friday as he was fully engaged in official matters in Benin.



“Infact, the Deputy Governor was himself a victim of the Saturday attack, considering the fact that he was actually in the same bus with the Governor, Oba of Lagos and other dignitaries. The simple truth is that the national chairman felt offended and intimidated by the huge crowd of party youths that came out in solidarity with the Governor. He then decided to “teach” the Governor and his Deputy a lesson by organizing those misguided elements to take up arms against the state. He should be courageous enough to own up to his design.



“I see this as clearly a case of entrapment, because the national chairman invited them to his house knowing very well that he had prepared for them, an attack by his political infantry as the statement dished out at the Sunday press conference did not add up”.

