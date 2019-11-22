Breaking News
Obaseki to swear in Edo new Chief Judge, Justice Edigin on Friday

On 8:12 am
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will on Friday, November 22, swear in Hon. Justice Esther Edigin as the substantive Chief Judge of the State, following the retirement of Hon. Justice Esohe Ikponmwen from the state public service.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the swearing-in will take place at the Banquet Hall, Government House, in Benin City, by 8:30 a.m. prompt.

He noted that all guests are expected to be seated at the venue by 8.00 a.m.

According to him, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the new Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Esther Edigin, will be sworn into office by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki on Friday, November 22, 2019.”

