Obaseki sets up special team to combat cultism

By Gabriel Enogholase

Against the backdrop of the upsurge of kidnappings and cult rated activities in the Edo State, Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that he has set-up a special team to review and curb the incidence of cultism in the state.

He disclosed this while addressing journalists after the monthly state security meeting held at Government House in Benin weekend.

He said that the special team would ensure that the law passed on cultism in the state is activated while persons found culpable of cult-related crimes would be prosecuted, saying, “Our goal is to make sure that cases of cultism are properly dealt with. We will ensure that we have conviction particularly in our institutions of higher learning.”

The governor disclosed that a review of the incidence of crime in the state for the month of October 2019, indicated that kidnapping was on the increase, adding that the cases of kidnapping were reviewed with a view to improving local and state government strategies in combating the crime.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed said security agencies in the state were working to ensure the release of Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, who was kidnapped recently in the state.

“The kidnap of Hon. Justice Nwosu-Iheme is a major setback to us because we have recently recorded successes in checkmating activities of hoodlums. Concerted effort is being made to ensure the Justice is released,” he said.

He urged members of the public to remain calm as the police intensify efforts in protecting Edo citizens.

