Obaseki, Okowa, Saraki, others pay tribute to late Edevbie

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his Delta State counterpart, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick joined other eminent Nigerians to pay their last tribute to foremost civil engineer, late James Okpako Edevbie.

Members of Edo State Executive Council who were part of Governor Obaseki entourage at the funeral service held in honour of late Edevbie at the All Saints’ Cathedral in Ughelli, Delta State, are Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Edo State Solicitor General, Oluwole Iyamu SAN, and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele.

Other dignitaries at the funeral service include the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; his Cross River State counterpart, Liyel Imoke; Cecilia Ibru, among others.

Late Engineer Edevbie was renowned for his contributions to infrastructural development in Nigeria. His structural designs include: design of Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos; the Armed Forces Hospital, Benin City; the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos; Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, among others.

In his sermon entitled ‘We Shall Give Account,’ the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, urged Nigerians to allow their actions to be guided by the consciousness that they must give account of their dealings on earth.

He cautioned political leaders and their followers to turn away from ungodly activities including corruption, violence, deceit and an unforgiveness, noting that it is by so doing that citizens can make Nigeria great again.

“I urge you all to do away with ungodly activities which include corruption, violence, deceit and unforgiving attitude as these are some of the impediment slowing the growth of the nation,” he said.

