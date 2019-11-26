Obaseki inaugurates Law Reforms, Local Govt Service commissions Tuesday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will inaugurate the newly constituted Law Reform and Local Government Service Commissions tomorrow, Tuesday, 26th November, 2019.

According to a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., the inauguration will take place at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Benin City, the Edo State Capital, by 9: 00am prompt.

The statement further directed guests to be seated at the venue by 8:30 a.m.

Ogie listed Charity Aiguobarueghian Esq and Tom Uloko as the chairmen of the Law Reform and Local Government Service Commissions respectively.

Other members of the Law Reform Commission are Chris Eguasa Esq., Raphael Ajagbode Esq., Percy Okojie Esq., Alex Irotumhe Esq., George Enareba Esq., and Ernest Okhiria Esq.

Members of the Local Government Service Commission include George Ohioma, Andy Eghadon and Peter Ekhator.

The statement reads, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the newly constituted Law Reform Commission and Local Government Service Commission will be inaugurated by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki on Tuesday 26 November, 2019.”

Recall that the Edo State Government had on Friday, 4th October 2019, constituted the boards of the Local Government Service Commission, Law Service Commission, and six other government institutions in the state.

Other institutions whose board members were announced include the Edo City Transport Service, Technical and Vocational Education Board, Health Management Board, State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, the Waste Management Board, and the Edo Development and Property Authority.

Vanguard Nigeria News