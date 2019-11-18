Breaking News
Obaseki congratulates Lyon, Bello on victory at guber polls
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, on their victory in the Saturday, November 16, gubernatorial polls.

The governor, in a statement, said the victory of both governors-elect is a triumph for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has once again proven the party to be the peoples’ choice.

According to him, “I want to congratulate governors-elect, David Lyon and Yahaya, of Bayelsa and Kogi, states, respectfully, for securing the mandate of their people and swelling the ranks of the APC. It is refreshing that the good people of Bayelsa State have decided to join the ranks of the APC in the South-South and we are indeed delighted to have them in the fold.

“I also extend congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari, whose policies and reforms have endeared our great party to more people across the length and breadth of the country.”

He noted that the victory in Bayelsa is most significant for the APC as the feat underscores the party’s growing acceptance in the South-South, adding, “Before now, Edo was the only state bearing the flag of the APC in the South-south. But now, we have a new addition to the fold, ensuring that more people in this part of the country benefit from the impactful policies of the APC.”

The governor said he is committed to working with the new governors-elect to share ideas and deepen the development strides of the APC across the country.

vanguard

