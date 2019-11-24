NYSC, NIREC advocates religious tolerance among Nigerians

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has appealed for attitudinal change that would encourage peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, irrespective of religious persuasion.

Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press, and Public Relations, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

She said that the Executive Secretary of NIREC, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua stated this during a courtesy visit to the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-General Shuaibu Ibrahim in Abuja.

Omonokhua said that the council which was conceived in 1998 but inaugurated in 1999 has been fostering mutual trust among Muslims and Christians in the country.

He commended the Federal Government on its efforts at peace-building, dialogue, and conflict resolution.

Omonokhua pointed out that the council had been visiting higher institutions across the country in order to encourage religious tolerance and harmony among the students.

While appreciating the bond of unity that exists among the Muslims and Christians in the country, Omonokhua revealed that Nigeria has been known for its tremendous roles in peace-keeping operations in many countries in Africa.

Ibrahim, in his response, counselled that religion should be used as a tool to promote National unity.

He said that the NYSC Scheme was apolitical and would continue to promote the corporate existence of the country.

Ibrahim added that the scheme since inception in 1973 has been contributing its quota to national development.

He urged Nigerians to show love, patriotism, religious tolerance, shun ethnic sentiment but be committed to national unity and development at all times.

vanguard