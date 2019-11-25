NYSC: Impact positively on your host communities — Makinde

By Adeola Badru

The governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state to impact positively on their host communities.

He stated this during the official closing ceremony/Terminal parade of the 21-day orientation course for the 2019 batch ‘C’ (Stream I) Oyo State corps members held at the permanent orientation camp, Ogbakuta, Iseyin, Oyo state.

Also read:

According to the governor, who was represented by the deputy governor, Raufu Olaniyan, the host Communities are highly expectant, therefore, the corps members must proceed to impact positively on them.

His words: “Be determined to leave your host locality better than you met it and impact the knowledge acquired from your various institutions on the younger ones.

“For those of you that would pay proper attention to the development of these communities by executing viable projects, I assure you that such noble efforts would not go unrewarded.

Declaring the orientation for the batch closed, he assured the corps members that the Oyo State administration would not only make their stay worthwhile but memorable.

Earlier in her address, the state coordinator, Ambekemo Eniola also advised the corps members to steer clear of any act of indiscipline or anti-social behaviour.

“Start to exhibit and nurture the leadership traits in you by beginning to dream big and create visions that will outlast you in any community you find yourself.”

Vanguard