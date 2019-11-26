NYCN brands Elizabeth Jack-Rich matriarch of Nigerian youths

…As recipient splashes N120.4Million on 1100 trained women

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has conferred a new award of Matriarch of Nigeria Youths on Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich for her outstanding empowerment of Nigerian women.

NYCN President, Sokubo Sara-Igbe Sokubo, presented the award weekend to the recipient in Port Harcourt, Rivers Rivers as the Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation concluded presentation of N110,000,000 Million startup capital to 1100 women following two weeks employment training on various skills.

One hundred and four outstanding participants also received addition N10,400,000 while physically challenged Karabibe Don-Pedro who acquired hairdressing skills over the two weeks training received more N2Million from Elizabeth, wife of Jack-Rich Tein Jr, founder, Belemaoil and Belema Aid Foundation.

On the merits of the Matriarch of Nigerian Youth award, former Zonal Leader of the NYCN, Temple Chika said, “The Jack-Richs and Belemaoil have introduced a new dimension to empowerment in Nigeria with so many lives being touched in selfless charity.

“Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich was undoubtedly NYCN Woman of the Year 2019 in recognition of her widespread empowerment of women and all the laudable projects she and the Belema group continue to deliver.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jack-Rick said, “My focus on women is not for gender bias. As enablers for growth, it commonly said, when you empower a woman, you empower a nation. No woman should be on the street.

“My greatest desire is to see the day no single women is roaming Nigerian street, but are rather all gainfully engaged in legitimate enterprises, contributing to the uplifting their families and society at large.”

The Elizabeth Jack-Rich foundation in collaboration with the NNPC/Belemaoil Joint Venture and Belema Aid Foundation trained the 1100 women in various skills including, Catering, Fish Farming, Hair Dressing, Decoration, Bead Making, Leather Works and Computer Appreciation.

