Nwakaeme’s strike not enough to save Trabzonspor from Krasnodar defeat

Sports
Nigerian International Anthony Nwakaeme, celebrates his consolation goal for Trabzonspor

Anthony Nwakaeme found the back of the net in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 loss to Krasnodar in Thursday’s Europa League game.

The Nigeria international was handed his eighth appearance in the European tournament as a second-half substitute and made the most of the opportunity.

Serkan Asan turned the ball into his own net in the 27th minute as the Turkish club started the game on an unimpressive note.
Manuel Fernandes and Ivan Ignatyev’s efforts put the hosts in a firm lead before Nwakaeme came off the bench in the 65th minute to score a consolation goal for the Black Sea Storm moments before the end of the match.

Nwakaeme’s compatriot and former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel was not listed for the game at Krasnodar Stadium.

The 30-year-old striker, who now has three goals this season, will hope to maintain his form when Trabzonspor take on Getafe in their next outing in the tournament on November 28.

