NUCFRLANMPE devices strategy to boost membership

By Victor Young

National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, has devised new strategies to boost its membership following increasing anti-union’s policies of employers in the sector.

President of the union, President of NUCFRLANMPE, Mr Goke Olatunji, who spoke at the union’s National Executive Council, NEC, meeting, in Ota Ogun State, lamented increasing cases of unfair labour policies and other challenges confronting the body.

Though he did not disclose the new strategies the union has adopted to boost membership, Olatunji said among others, “that the power of any trade union organization lies on its membership strength. There are so many challenges facing the union with respect to membership drive because of some strange practices of some employers and covert protection of the policies, laws and gazette which tend to casualise employment. As a result, we devised a strategy of making some of these employers commit themselves through agreement on moratorium while also pay an agreed amount in lieu of check off dues during while moratorium lasted.”

While giving insight into some of the projects the union is embarking to boost its revenue, he said “the multipurpose shopping mall has been roofed with metallic materials and aluminum roofing sheets while guest house has been roofed with wooden planks and aluminum roofing sheets. The next stage is the finishing and that is where money is needed. I wish to equally inform you that there are renovation works going on in the National secretariat as we are replacing the wooden doors with iron ones, changing of the window aluminum and replacing old chairs and tables. These are the works we are doing with the levy imposed on members last year.”

He contended that for the Nigeria’s economy to become better, there was the need to return to the basics such as mining, agriculture and manufacturing as these sectors needed serious attention.

“It is high time we adopt strategy instead of exporting our commodities and resources in their raw forms. The monolithic nature of the economy for years has paved way for backwardness; Petroleum is not enough; We urgently need diversification of the economy for better growth and development,” he said.

The President also called for improved infrastructure amenities such as good roads, effective power supply and adequate good medical facilities that would carter for the upsurge in the population.

He advised the government to tackle the rising unemployment to help solve the issue of insecurity that has bedeviled the entire country.

Vanguard