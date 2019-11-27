Nsukka Town Union receives UNN VC

…demands that he be succeeded by Nsukka indigine at expiration of his tenure

By Ikechukwu Odu

The nine autonomous communities that made up Nsukka town on Saturday, received the 15th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, to assure him of their support and prayers.

The union, which converged on Sam Maduka Onyishi Civic Centre, along Echara Road, Nsukka, among other things also demanded that the Vice Chancellor be succeeded by an indigene of Nsukka at the expiration of his tenure.

In an address presented by the President General of the town union, Chief Joseph Onyeke, he disclosed that the event was historical because it was the first time in the history of the union that the entire nine autonomous communities would gather to receive the VC of UNN.

He said”In my recollections, today’s event has never happened before. It is happening because the appointment of Prof. Igwe, as the VC is of historic importance. It is the first time that someone, who in all ramifications, is ‘Nwa Nsukka’, has been appointed the VC of UNN.

“You grew up in Nsukka, went to schools in Nsukka, started work in Nsukka, rose to the rank of a professor in Nsukka, formed your family in Nsukka, and today, you are the 15th VC of UNN. Who else could be more ‘Nsukkanised’ than Prof. Igwe?”

Chief Onyeke, who said the host community has been hospitable to the workers in the institution, also said “The nine autonomous communities are gathered here with their stakeholders to celebrate you; rejoice with you; and to assure you of our complete and unflinching support. We will continue to pray for you. We are prepared to advise you, assist you, and fight for you whenever the need arises.

” It is sometimes necessary that what we said in secret be said in the open so that those who like to benefit from hostility between brothers are put to shame. We are aware that there are some people both within and outside the University that their stock in trade is to engender hostility between visitors and the people of the town. However, we believe that your appointment will bring it to an end.

“Today, the entire Nsukka Town are saying that it shall be well with you. In that spirit, we ask that the University remember and factor our people in their various policies. We need empowerment from the University in several ways. When opportunities for employment arise, remember your brothers and sisters. May our children who are staff be considered for appointment, where they are qualified,” his address read in parts.

In his speech, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Barr. Peter Okonkwo, demanded from the VC to consider an indigene of Nsukka as his successor at the expiration of his tenure.

The commissioner who was pained that the VC sent his Deputy, Prof. Patrick Okpoko, to represent him in such a historic event, added that he should reassemble the assembly for appologies.

In his reaction, Opkoko, explained that the VC was engaged in an official programme that took him out of the town.

He told the mammoth audience that the first committee the VC formed was Committee on Indigenous Communities, assuring the people that what is due to them as hospitable host would be given to them.

He expressed his joy for such honour by the nine autonomous communities, pledging to reciprocate the gesture by being magnanimous and fair to them in admissions, employment, appointment and promotion of the indigenous staff of the University.

Also, the chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Aaron Adibe Agbo, and his secretary, Dr. Nicholas Asogwa, expressed their happiness over the success of the event.

They said it has oiled the relationship between the host communities and the University for a smooth run.

The event also coincided with the 65th birthday of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Peace Mass Transit, Dr. Maduka Onyishi, who was equally, the chairman of the occasion.

