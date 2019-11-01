By Chinenyeh Ozor

In efforts to ensure healthy community living, Dr. Pat.Oziokoja Asadu representing Nsukka /Igboeze south federal constituency at the National House of Representatives and chairman house committee on Ports, Harbour and Waterways has offered olive branch, partnering with Rotary Club International in a three days free medical outreach procured over $10, 000 worth drugs and other medical needs at Lejja community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state

Dr. Asadu in fulfillment of his campaign promises joined hands with Rotary Club International for the three days medical outreach programme at Lejja community on free medical attention of residents both infants, young, pregnant women and aged ones, diagnosing all manners of ailments with proscribed drugs and other medical needs to avert outbreak of killer diseases in the community while major cases were referred to bigger hospitals for attention and cure on account of the medical outreach.

Speaking to journalists at Lejja community health Centre venue of the programme Dr. Chukwudi Maduabuchiata member of Rotary Club Maryland district 9142 Nigeria said the programme was a medical outreach designed by Rotarians for family health and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) prevention, fighting infections and communicable diseases like AIDS, Tuberculous (TP) among others.

Dr. Maduabuchiata who coordinates the medical outreach programme, said that Rotary organises medical outreach annually in African countries and Asia is known as health free days as diseases are predominantly holds up in these countries, adding that the activities in Lejja community are happening simultaneously in countries of Africa and Asia while in Enugu state Rotary has four outreach health sites, Agbani district hospital, Ngwo health Centre, Obinagu health Centre and Lejja community health Centre .

Hel noted that Rotary has provided test kits, test blood sugar blood pressure (BP), HIV among others and supplies sanitary bags.,mosquito nets to pregnant women and children of O—5 years. Issuing worm expellers to children for deworming, explains that the second day of the programme will be for eye screening tests, cervical cancer screening in partnership with Dr. Asadu for Nsukka/Igboeze south federal constituency at Lejja community health Centre.

“Rotary believes in equity the medical outreach has been ongoing since 2013 and within Nsukka zone, we have been going round to ensure we visit every community for medical attention while Rotary expects the benefiting community to provide basic needs and stakeholders to key into the programme like Dr. Asadu for the benefit of people in diverse communities of the state “ he said.

“ Dr. Asadu massively supported the programme and Rotary is most interested in the partnership. Since the outreach programme started nobody has ever partnered with Rotary and that is the more reason why Dr. Asadu’s olive branch is most outstanding, first of its kind in the annals of history. Rotary challenges other stakeholders to join hands for the healthy environment, child upbringing and posterity “ he noted.

The coordinator noted that the drugs and other materials supplied stand at over $10, 000 worth, the drugs, test kits, nets, sanitary bags among others while cases of referrals, Rotary follows it up by providing token to cover transportation cost, in partnership agreement with Bishop Sanahan hospital and SHHEPPAD hospital for neurological cases that require scanning.

Dr. Maduabuchiata stressed that Rotary can’t supply enough materials for the yearnings of people that needed serious medical attention and called on stakeholders to collaborate with Rotary to tackle health associated issues.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony of the three days medical outreach at Lejja community Mr. Igbonekwu Onyebuchi who’represented Dr. Pat. Asadu said that the programme was part of the campaign promises of Dr. Asadu to torch on lives of people of his constituency and change the typeface of Nsukka/Igboeze south federal constituency for good.

He called on stakeholders to collaborate with Rotary and other agencies to take up challenges of various communities than waiting for government to do everything, adding that Dr. Asadu has been sponsoring free medical outreach at UNTHI Obukpa in Nsukka local government area of the state for over eight years single-handedly and now joined with Rotary for good health, assuring that the medical outreach would stop at nothing until it gets to every community of the constituency.

In separate interviews with the beneficiaries, Mr. IOkpe Emmanuel retired school teacher and beneficiary of Rotary medical outreach expressed joy over the programme, saying that the community never believed it was real till people received drugs, sanitary bags, mosquito nets, and others for free, first of it’s kind in the community. He thanked Rotary for remembering Lejja in the first place as pregnant women dance and rejoice for the free medical outreach programme in the community which nobody paid any money for tests and diagnosis.

Another beneficiary Mrs. Omada Chidiebere mother of two said she has never seen the kind of magnanimity since her birth and marriage, explaining that Rotary has shown love, kindhearted and caring to the community despite the bad road network and other health challenges that beclouded the community for ages. She called on donor agencies, churches, philanthropists, individuals and corporate organizations to collaborate with Rotary for better tomorrow of younger ones.

In own speech Mr. Ikechukwu Okpe Laison Officer Nsukka south development Centre said that Rotary has broken the jinx of neglect, from the past administrations of the state and local government, noting that the free medical outreach of Rotary to the community marks the eradication of communicable diseases as both tests and other treatments were done for free.

He called on the state and local governments to come to the aid of Lejja community that housed 34 villages to its mercy on roads, infrastructure and human capital developments, partner with Rotary for further medical outreach in the community.

vanguard