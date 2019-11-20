NSE Warri holds lecture on Reliable Electricity, Nov 23

By Etop Ekanem

Members of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Warri branch, will, Saturday, November 23, converge on Effurun, Warri, Delta State to proffer solutions to the challenge of erratic electricity supply in Nigeria and point way to sustainable infrastructure.

A statement by Kingsley Osuala and Caroline Oboba, Chairman and Secretary respectively of the Organising Committee of the event, noted that Commissioner for Science and Technology, Delta State, Matthew Tshekiri, will be Special Guest of Honour. The occasion will be chaired by Chairman of the Board of Fellows, NSE, Warri branch, Dr. Benson Okah-Avae.

According to the Chairman, Warri branch of NSE, Benjamin Ozobeme, “the national challenges of electricity and sustainable infrastructure will be addressed by the public lectures in the meeting-ceremony that will also feature annual dinner, induction of new members and feting of Fellows of the NSE.

“The programme, with the theme ‘Restoring Engineering Standards: Panacea to Sustainable Infrastructural Development,’ represents our contribution to national development. We hope government will leverage on it to serve the nation.

“The main lecture of the ceremony entitled ‘Achieving a Reliable Electric Power Supply’ will be delivered by Dr. Mozi Agara, while a second lecture entitled ‘Upholding Ethical Standards in Engineering Organisation’ will be handled by Mrs. Rosemary Imhanwa.

He said yet another lecture entitled “Protecting Pipelines Using Continuous Horizontal Directional Drilling (CHDD)” will be handled by the General Manager of FENOG Nigeria Ltd, Dr. Osimen Iruansi.

Ozobeme said: “Earlier in the year, on May 11, the Warri branch organised a Public Lecture/Meeting with the theme “Effectiveness of Engineering Management in Infrastructure/Oil and Gas Facilities” at same venue which featured lecture topics titled “13% Oil and Gas Derivation: The True Perspective” by Engr Patrick Indiamaowei and “Maintenance Management Effectiveness Assessment for the Corporate Manager: Developing a Mathematical Model” discoursed by Dr Benson Evezi Okah-Avae, FNSE”.

