NSCIA committed to propagating Islam in Edo —Edo chair

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

THE Chairman, Edo state chapter of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Abdulazeez Nosakhare Igbinidu says the organization is working assiduously to propagate Islam in the State.

Alhaji Igbinidu who stated this while speaking with reporters in Benin City few days ago, said the propagation of the Islamic faith and promotion of peaceful co-existence among Muslims and non Muslims in the state remained the core mandate of the state executive of NSCIA.

While reeling out their achievement since their inauguration on April 22nd 2019, the Edo NSCIA leader said the executive committee of the council had held successful consultative meetings with leading Muslims traditional rulers in the state with a view to tapping from their wealth of experience in carrying out the task ahead of them.

He said their consultative meetings with the Otaru of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, HRH Aliru H. Momoh, Ikelebe III, the Aidonojie of South Ibie, HRH Kelvin Danesi and the Ogieaga of North Ibie Alhaji Ali Suleiman were very fruitful as they were rewarding.

Alhaji Igbinidu revealed that as part of the council’s effort to strengthen its Dawah activities which he said was extensively done during the last Ramadam in the three Senatorial Districts of Edo, it has plans to commission Local Government Dawah Committees using the various Leagues of Imams in the Senatorial Districts to coordinate their activities for effective coverage of the entire state.

He said the plan is to establish an effective administrative structure of NSCIA in the state that will outlive the present executive even as he mulled the council’s plans to also own a secretariat to serve as its office.

Said he, “we have plans to ensure the availability of NSCIA’s administrative and physical structures in the state. One way to achieve the administrative structure is to encourage local committees and ensure there is an established and known organogram.

“When this is achieved, the task of mobilizing Muslims for purposes of propagating the religion of Islam would have been made easy.

While calling on the Edo Muslim Umah to join hands with the present NSCIA executive in the promotion of the Islamic faith by being good citizens of the state, Alhaji Igbinidu enjoined them particularly Muslim leaders to shun behaviours capable of painting Islam black in the eyes of the public by avoiding unnecessary media ‘war’, and learn to respect constituted authorities for the good public image of the faith.