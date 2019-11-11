…as NSDC holds security summit in Delta

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has said insecurity was a threat to peace and development of the country, appealing to Nigerian youths to promote peace and security across the country.

Speaking at the Peace and Security summit organised by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in collaboration with the Delta State Government and Search for Common Ground in Asaba, Okowa said insecurity remains a threat to peace and development of any country.

The Governor lamented that the activities of Boko Haram in the North East and abduction and intensified conflicts between sedentary farmers and nomadic herdsmen in various parts of the country have remained unresolved.

According to him, these, no doubt pose great dangers and exacerbate an already fragile economic development of the country.

Okowa who was represented by his Special Adviser on Peace and Security, Chief Edwin Uzor, said there was a need to re-conceptualize the issue of insecurity to go beyond the traditional notion of over-concentration.

In his address, the State Commandant, NSCDC, Dr. Benito Eze, decried that the existence of several agitating groups across the country was heart-wrenching and thought-provoking.

Eze disclosed that a peace and conflict resolution unit has been created in all State Commands and divisional Local Government Areas of the Corps.

Chairman of the Peace and Security summit, Prince Ned Nwoko said peace and security were veritable tools for sustainable development, prosperity, and resilience of any country.

Speaking on the topic ‘Sustainable Peace and Security For All Deltans’, he said every segment of the Nigerian society has a role to play in promoting peace and security.

Insisting that sustainable peace and security were best guarantees against instability, Nwoko who was represented at the Summit by his Director of Security, Mr. Bolum Michael Okwuchi, commended the NSCDC

for collaborating with the Delta State Government and Search for Common Ground for organizing the summit at this critical moment of the country’s search for sustainable peace and security.

He maintained that no state or nation could develop its full potentials socially, politically and economically without adequate security, peace, law and order.

Vanguard News