Npower trained by Edobest appeal to Edo State Governor for absorption

The 2016 Npower batch, trained by Edobest has appealed to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for absorption.

‎The 2016 NPower Teachers in the state are thankful for you and pray that as you celebrate your three years anniversary in office, we pray for God wisdom and strength to take the state to a greater height.

Your Excellency, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. We wish you peace, good health, and happiness.

Congratulations and happy three years anniversary sir!‎ As you mark more years in office today, the 2016 NPower Teachers in the state‎ join others in wishing you a very happy three years anniversary in office. May you have many more years and sound health to stay with us and continue to lead.

You are the best leader anyone could ask for. We are very proud of you and your achievements.

You have been a role model and an example of selfless giving to this generation and we are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation.

On this special day, we want to tell you that we recognise your labour of love as we celebrate you and

hope for many more years of useful work for the good of humanity.

We are so happy to celebrate another ALAGHODARO with a very special leader. Even after the end of your second mandate, good brains like you would be needed in Nigeria.

Sir, we appreciate you for training N-power teachers in Primary Schools and by history, Edo State now has the first digital teachers in Africa, we want to use this medium to appeal to you to absorb us as full-time teachers have been trained by Edobest.

We admire the way you give work, you do not make noise. You are a great role model and an inspiration to us.

The 2016 NPower Teachers love you. Happy three years anniversary ALAGHODARO Your Excellency.‎

‎Vanguard