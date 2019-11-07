NPFL: Top five Golden Boot contenders for 2019/2020 season

The Nigerian Professional Football League kicked off the 2019/2020 season on the 3rd of November, 2019.

Last season, Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh and Nasarawa United’s youngster, Ibrahim Sunusi finished the 2018/2019 NPFL season as top goalscorers with 10 goals each.

Here is a low down on five possible players who could finish as golden boot winner(s) in the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Sikiru Alimi ( Lobi Stars)

The fleet-footed Lobi Stars striker ranks highly among the contenders for the Golden Boot.

Alimi is a proven goal-getter and he’s demonstrated that during recent assignments with Imama Amapakabo’s home-based Eagles.

Aside from being skillful and able to take on defenders, Alimi is strong in the air as he puts his towering height to optimum use.

In a team that boasts the likes of Samad Kadiri, Sibi Gwar and Abdulkareem Mumini among others, Alimi should get more than enough service, while his consistency in front of goal ensures he’s one of the top contenders for the NPFL top scorer gong.

Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba)

Hitting double digits in a debut season in Nigeria’s elite division is a rare achievement, but Mbaoma did exactly that with Remo Stars in the 2017 campaign following their promotion.

Since then, the lethal striker has never looked back as he keeps distinguishing himself season after season wherever he finds himself.

With a terrific leap, the strength to carry on for ninety minutes, precision in the final third, dazzling skills and the ability to score from free-kicks, the hitman is a strong candidate for the top scorer award.

Nyima Nwagua (Kano Pillars)

Fondly called the Bull, the burly striker has often proven to be a nightmare for defenders.

Although Nwagua fell short of expectations last season after his lethal strike partner Junior Lokosa left Kano Pillars for Esperance, he remains a potent forward, capable of troubling any team with his raw power.

The forward is also expected to benefit from a rich Pillars squad that includes the likes of Ebuka Odenigbo and former FC Ifeanyi Ubah skipper Alaekwe Chijioke among others.

Ibrahim Sunusi (Nasarawa United)

A late flurry of goals last season for Nasarawa United saw Sunusi finish as joint-top scorer with NPFL goal king Mfon Udoh.

Sunusi, since his outstanding show in the league, has been exposed to international football under Amapakabo, and will be part of the U23 squad that contests the Afcon in Egypt later this month.

While Sunusi’s work rate is admirable, he may need to improve his conversion rate to retain his Golden Boot.

Abdulrahman Bashir (Enyimba)

Despite his consistency over the past five seasons as far as scoring goals is concerned, Bashir has not been lucky enough yet to scoop the Golden Boot. However, while Enyimba made some decent signings in the transfer window, Bashir will still be expected to lead the People’s Elephant’s attack heading into the new season.

The former Nasarawa United, ABS and Lobi Stars goal poacher has played a huge role in Enyimba’s recent successes. If he stays injury-free, Bashir can succeed the duo of Sunusi and Udoh as the next Golden Boot winner.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News