NPFL: Rangers target away win over Adamawa United FC

Coach of Rangers International FC of Enugu, Benedict Ugwu, says the club will work very hard to defeat Adamawa United FC in their NPFL fixture on Sunday

Ugwu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday. Rangers will on Sunday battle Adamawa United in the ongoing Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday Two at the Pantanmi Stadium, Gombe.

He said that Rangers were expecting a tough match in Gombe, fearing that Adamawa United would want to prove they deserved to be in the nation’s top-flight league.

”The players are fit and motivated to get the needed result and we the technical crew have been fashioning out tactics suitable for the match.

”Though Adamawa is new to the league, we have been studying their match tapes and we are going to approach the match with maximum attention,” Ugwu said.

He said that he might have some changes, especially among the players that were playing the CAF league. ”We signed all the players for CAF, NPFL and other competitions, so I may use new players for the match,” Ugwu said.

The coach expressed joy that the players were injury-free and hoped that they would remain fit throughout the season.

