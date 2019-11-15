Breaking News
NPFL: Rangers edge Sunshine stars to claim narrow win

Rangers claimed their first win of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season defeating Sunshine Stars 1-0 thanks to a second half strike from Nnamdi Egbujuo.

The match which was a rescheduled fixture was a hard fought win for the Flying Antelopes as they struggled in most parts and were lucky not to concede as Sunshine Stars created chances on the counter.

Sunshine Stars will definitely regret not taking advantage of the first half in which they dominated possession and created the best chances. Sunshine Stars’ best chance came in the 35th minute when Sadiq Rilwan broke up play in the midfield and launched a blistering counter-attack which ended up with Anthony Omaka who found himself in one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu.

Omaka tried to round the keeper but was bravely stopped by the custodian.

Rangers came out all blazing for the second half with winger Ugochukwu Ugwuoke causing all manner of troubles for Sunshine with his quick feet, fancy footwork and trickery. This proved to be pivotal for the goal which was scored in the 55th minute.

Ugwuoke dazzled down the left hand, dribbling past three Sunshine defenders before laying the ball perfectly for Nnamdi Egbujuo who was left with a simple tap in.

Rangers held on for the rest of the match to claim their first win of the season.

